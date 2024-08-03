NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2024
6. NFC North team/quarterback rankings
4. Sam Darnold/JJ McCarthy, Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings made the difficult – but probably necessary – decision to move on from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason. They moved up a little bit in the 2024 NFL Draft to get Michigan’s ultra-charismatic JJ McCarthy, and added him to the quarterback room with Sam Darnold.
Darnold, the former 3rd-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, seems to be in line to start the year but McCarthy has had an encouraging enough camp to make the Vikings at least think about it. We’ll see how the competition winds up, but the Vikings have the least desirable QB situation in the NFC North right now.
3. Caleb Williams, Bears
For the first time in forever, the Chicago Bears seem to have a legit franchise quarterback.
Alright, let’s settle down and see Caleb Williams play first, shall we? In all seriousness, the Bears struck gold just one year after making a pretty massive mistake that not enough people give them credit for. Chicago had a clear shot at CJ Stroud but traded out of the #1 overall pick in 2023.
They got a mulligan in 2024 – somehow – and they managed to land a prospect that some have considered “generational”. Let’s all see what happens.
2. Jared Goff, Lions
I feel bad putting Jared Goff second on this list, but Jordan Love has the higher ceiling.
Goff is in such a great spot right now. He’s got an awesome team around him, the best offensive line in the league, great receivers, great coaching, and a city that has obviously embraced him after a rough exit from Los Angeles.
There’s not much to dislike about Goff, especially when he gets hot. He’s like a very high-end starting pitcher in baseball with a high floor – every time he goes out there, you know you’re getting a quality start.
1. Jordan Love, Packers
Jordan Love took over after the trade sending Aaron Rodgers to the Jets and wound up finishing 2nd in the NFL in passing touchdowns, 7th in passing yards, and 9th in QBR.
With all of the weapons at his disposal, Love showed an exceptional ability to not only run Matt LaFleur’s offense, but spread the ball around the field and make a ton of plays. He is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the game and it’s going to be fascinating to watch his development in year two as the starter.