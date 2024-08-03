NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2024
5. NFC East team/quarterback rankings
4. Daniel Jones, Giants
I am concerned about what we’re going to see from Daniel Jones in 2024. Coming off of injury, Jones has received a lot of negative reviews coming out of Giants training camp…except when he throws the ball to Malik Nabers.
Jones isn’t going to be able to throw to Nabers every single play, but featuring Nabers in the offense could be what prevents him from ultimately bottoming out as a starter. I just don’t know what we’re going to get from him all throughout the season on passes not thrown to Nabers.
This could be his last season as the Giants’ starter.
3. Jayden Daniels, Commanders
The Commanders had the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and wound up with one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in this rookie class.
You have to love Daniels’ attitude and mentality which we saw on display on the offseason version of HBO’s Hard Knocks. Brian Daboll, the head coach of the Giants, asked Daniels what he would do with a certain look a defense was giving him and he simply stated, “Throw a touchdown.”
This guy is a playmaker but that playmaking ability can get him into some trouble at times. It won’t always be pretty but the Commanders have a fun one.
2. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Eagles fans aren’t going to like hearing this, but Dak Prescott is simply a better quarterback than Jalen Hurts at this point. As much fun as Eagles fans (and others) make of Prescott for turning the ball over, Jalen Hurts had 15 interceptions and yet another nine fumbles last season.
It was a tough year for Hurts after getting his big-money contract, but a “down to earth” year for him was a banner year for many other players at the QB position. He still finished with 38 total touchdowns and is a dynamic threat unlike most others at the position in today’s game.
1. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dak Prescott is fresh off of leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. He posted the lowest interception rate of his NFL career at 1.5 percent on a whopping 590 pass attempts. Prescott was dialed in last season and it just unfortunately all unraveled at the worst possible time.
Which has unfortunately become part of his M.O.
Can Prescott lead the Cowboys deeper into the playoffs now with so much transition all over the roster?