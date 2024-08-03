NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2024
4. AFC West team/quarterback rankings
4. Aidan O'Connell/Gardner Minshew, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders might be in the most unenviable position at quarterback out of any team in the NFL. Is it possible that Aidan O’Connell develops into a viable starter? It’s possible. Is it possible that Gardner Minshew can somewhat raise the floor at the position?
It’s possible.
If I had to guess right now, I would say that the Raiders are the most likely team to be in the quarterback market next offseason.
3. Bo Nix/Jarrett Stidham, Broncos
The Denver Broncos certainly made some bold moves in the 2024 offseason, including the decision to release veteran Russell Wilson while taking on an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap over the next two seasons.
The decision to cut Wilson was not taken lightly by the organization, and Sean Payton responded to that move by going after Bo Nix in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix is the first first-round pick made by Sean Payton as an NFL head coach. And Payton really likes Nix. Nix is having a strong camp and could end up being the first Denver Broncos franchise quarterback that was actually drafted by the team.
2. Justin Herbert, Chargers
Justin Herbert wasn’t fully healthy last year and missed four games, but the real concern has come into play with recent reports that Herbert is dealing with a foot injury with the timetable of “ready by Week 1”.
We’ll see what happens, but it’s worth monitoring.
Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has been let down by the supporting cast he has in Los Angeles, whether we’re talking about the roster or the coaching staff. This is a big year for him, however, with Jim Harbaugh now in place as his head coach.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
For the time being, Tom Brady is the GOAT. Patrick Mahomes could challenge that.
What else needs to be said here? Even with a “down” year in 2023, Mahomes was still able to turn it on when it mattered most in the playoffs and especially in the Super Bowl against the 49ers and one of the league’s best overall defenses.
Mahomes now has Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy in his receiver room, and could be the most dangerous we’ve ever seen him in 2024.