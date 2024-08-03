NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2024
3. NFC West team/quarterback rankings
4. Geno Smith, Seahawks
Geno Smith has done an outstanding job of rehabbing his NFL career as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but you can’t help but wonder when the clock is going to strike midnight here.
The Seahawks seemed to prepare for that this offseason when they made a trade for Commanders 2022 5th-round pick Sam Howell. Getting Howell in the mix didn’t exactly guarantee a QB competition in Seattle this offseason but it was certainly an eyebrow-raising move.
3. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
After coming back from his ACL injury this past season, Kyler Murray is poised to potentially have the best year of his NFL career. I think he’s got a really good offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing, and I also think there are few quarterbacks in the NFL that got as substantial of an upgrade at receiver this offseason as Murray did with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr.
Murray is so dynamic at the position and should be even more comfortable this year than he was last year on that knee.
2. Matthew Stafford, Rams
Matthew Stafford is simultaneously the reason I believe the Rams are legitimate contenders in the NFC and also the reason why I believe this team could have an early exit from the playoffs – if they make it.
The Rams are a completely different team than the one that won the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season. With that said, Matthew Stafford is also a few years older at this point and it feels like he’s on the cusp of calling it a career. There are both positive and negative aspects to that. If he can stay healthy, I still believe this Rams team contends in the NFC.
1. Brock Purdy, 49ers
It’s time to put some respect on Brock Purdy’s name. It will never not be cool that he was the Mr. Irrelevant pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but with the way Purdy has played the last couple of seasons, the pressure is going to start to ramp up and he’s going to get judged on the same playing field as the other top-tier QBs in the NFL.
With a touchdown percentage of 7.2 through his first two NFL seasons, Purdy is a bona fide stud in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.