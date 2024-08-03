NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2024
2. AFC North team/quarterback rankings
4. Deshaun Watson, Browns
I’m not buying any Deshaun Watson stock this year whatsoever. Madden doesn’t always get its ratings right, but even they have Watson rated as the worst quarterback in the AFC North, tied with Justin Fields at 75 overall.
Watson has appeared in 12 games over the last two years for the Browns since they handed him a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract. And he hasn’t exactly lit it up in those two years. Fortunately for Watson, the team around him is just really good.
This is a pivotal year for him proving that the Browns didn’t make one of the worst trades in NFL history.
3. Russell Wilson/Justin Fields, Steelers
Compared to Kenny Pickett, the arrival of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields is going to feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense hit the lottery.
In the grand scheme of things, we may be facing a situation with very similar frustrations as the season goes along.
Russell Wilson takes too many sacks. Justin Fields turns the ball over too much. The Steelers need to figure out which one of these guys is going to give them the best chance to win over 17 games and right now, the hype is certainly favoring Fields a bit.
With Arthur Smith calling the plays, Fields might be the best fit to run the offense.
2. Joe Burrow, Bengals
Back from injury, Joe Burrow should be expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league once again. Anytime he’s healthy, I expect nothing short of MVP-caliber play from Burrow. That might be a little unfair, but that’s the type of player he is.
Burrow has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his NFL career thus far, but he has ice in his veins when games are on the line and the Bengals have invested heavily around him on the offensive line, especially in 2024 with the additions of Trent Brown and Amarius Mims.
1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Lamar Jackson is the MVP, and Todd Monken seemingly activated something in him as a passer that we haven’t seen since his 2019 MVP season.
Jackson is the elite dual-threat quarterback of the NFL today, and he’s now got Derrick Henry to hand the ball off to. Good luck, defenses.
Jackson has always been smart with the football as a passer and he’s poised to have maybe his best year yet with the continued growth of the weapons around him.