NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team and division heading into October
The first month of the NFL season absolutely flew by, and provided us with some intriguing twists and turns. As much as you can prepare yourself and expect the unexpected in the NFL, sometimes you've just got to sit back and enjoy the ride. Our latest NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 5 of the season reflect the wild ride that was the month of September in the NFL, but we're going to go ahead and recap the month that was for every team and every division so far.
As we look to the month of October with the festivities kicking off on Thursday night with a matchup between the Buccaneers and Falcons, where does every team in the league stand?
Which teams and divisions have been the strongest this season?
2024 NFL Power Rankings: Every team and division ranked heading into October
8. AFC South
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 5 ranking: 32nd
The Jaguars are looking early on this season like they might easily be the worst team in the NFL. Doug Pederson is on the hot seat going into October and Trevor Lawrence is looking like he might be a bust of a big contract quarterback. As always in a situation like this, blame the coaching first, right?
3. Tennessee Titans
Week 5 ranking: 31st
The AFC South finishes dead last on this list because they have arguably the two worst teams in all of football in their division right now. And if it weren’t for the Jaguars being 0-4 at this point, the Titans might very well take the last overall spot on the list. Will Levis hasn’t yet proven that he can be a viable QB of the future for this Titans team.
2. Indianapolis Colts
Week 5 ranking: 15th
It’s taking a long time for Anthony Richardson to shake off some of the rust from missing most of last year. The Colts have a lot of very interesting pieces on both sides of the ball, and while the development of Richardson is the most important aspect of this season, the offense was kind of humming with Joe Flacco out there playing as his injury replacement. Are we going to go through another year of backup QB play in Indy?
1. Houston Texans
Week 5 ranking: 3rd
The Houston Texans are 3-1 which is nothing to scoff at, but I don’t think this team has been all that impressive through the first month of the season. The 3rd overall ranking (from our own Lou Scataglia) is a very generous ranking based largely upon Houston’s record, but they got smoked against the Vikings and have had to scrape and claw their way to the other wins they’ve got.