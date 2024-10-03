NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team and division heading into October
7. AFC West
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5 ranking: 23rd
The first month of the season for the Las Vegas Raiders could not be more confusing. Can’t this team just be 0-4 and make things a little more clear for us all? To the Raiders’ credit, they have rushed the QB extremely well and went on the road to beat the Baltimore Ravens a couple of weeks ago. Another win last week against the Browns has this team at 2-2, but a number of off-field issues – namely the trade request of Davante Adams – looms as a dark cloud over this team’s immediate future.
3. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5 ranking: 16th
The first two weeks of the season for the Los Angeles Chargers were outstanding. They beat up on the Raiders and Panthers to start 2-0, and it seemed like Jim Harbaugh’s culture was really rubbing off on everyone in that organization. Two weeks and two losses later, the Chargers are looking like a team on the decline. Justin Herbert has not thrown the ball a ton this season, and injuries are starting to mount for the Chargers.
2. Denver Broncos
Week 5 ranking: 13th
The Denver Broncos have been failing forward on offense with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has shown the team some glimpses that he might be their franchise QB going forward. But the shining star of this team is very clearly the defense. The Broncos have had one of the best and most dominant defenses in the league through the first four weeks of the season with maybe the best overall pass rush.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 5 ranking: 4th
You’ve got to give the Kansas City Chiefs credit for starting the year 4-0. This team has a target on its back, and everyone is going to give them their best possible game. The Chiefs are dealing with a lot of injuries to their offensive skill players, but they’ve been able to endure. There’s no way you can discount this team as a Super Bowl contender no matter what happens in the regular season.