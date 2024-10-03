NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team and division heading into October
5. AFC East
4. New England Patriots
Week 5 ranking: 29th
When you look at the teams across the NFL, the New England Patriots might have the worst overall roster right now with the least number of valuable pieces at critical positions. We don’t yet know what the Patriots have in Drake Maye, but they at least believe they have a franchise QB there. The Patriots don’t have a building block at receiver that we know of yet. They don’t have the left tackle position figured out. They are missing their premiere interior pass rusher (Christian Barmore). This team needs pieces to emerge.
3. Miami Dolphins
Week 5 ranking: 25th
I think you could easily say the Miami Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL right now without Tua Tagovailoa, but will we see him return to the field in October? With a heathy Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are probably a top-12 team at the very least. They have so many weapons and Tua knows how to get them the ball. Mike McDaniel received a contract extension and the Dolphins are having to deal without their top two quarterbacks. If Tagovailoa isn’t going to play this year, then they might need to swing a trade for someone like Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, or Zach Wilson.
2. New York Jets
Week 5 ranking: 18th
The New York Jets looked like a top-5 NFL team against the New England Patriots a couple of weeks ago. Even though they were battling the elements against Denver on Sunday, the script was completely flipped. The Jets couldn’t block for Aaron Rodgers. Breece Hall couldn’t hardly run past the line of scrimmage. The Jets dropped to 2-2 in September and are now hoping a trade for Davante Adams can keep their Super Bowl window open.
1. Buffalo Bills
Week 5 ranking: 2nd
I thought the Buffalo Bills might be the very best team in the NFL this season after what we saw in the first three weeks. Josh Allen was an unstoppable force. Then the Bills ran into Baltimore and ran right into a meat grinder. The Bills suffered a bad loss on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but this Bills team can still contend in the AFC this year and will give the Chiefs fits in January.