NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team and division heading into October
4. NFC West
4. Arizona Cardinals
Week 5 ranking: 28th
I was really hopeful for the Arizona Cardinals after we saw them get a dominant win early in the season, but this team just doesn’t seem to have the talent on its roster yet to contend with some of the best teams in the NFL. This team’s best shot at making a run in October is if Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. start taking over games. We saw signs of that being possible in September, but not on a consistent basis.
3. Los Angeles Rams
Week 5 ranking: 21st
The Los Angeles Rams were resilient in their first (and only) win of the season against the San Francisco 49ers, but this team has simply had to endure too much in the injury department this season. Add in the fact that Aaron Donald retired this offseason on top of it all, and you have a recipe for total disaster in Los Angeles. I still really like the Rams, but too many of their pieces are on the injured list.
2. Seattle Seahawks
Week 5 ranking: 9th
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL with playmakers galore and balance in both the run and pass game. The Seattle defense under Mike Macdonald has been great at times this season, and the team is 3-1 heading into the month of October. Albeit, they enter the month of October on a bit of a sour note after getting demolished by the Detroit Lions in a game where Jared Goff didn’t throw a single incomplete pass.
1. San Francisco 49ers
Week 5 ranking: 8th
The San Francisco 49ers are another team that is dealing with a lot of injuries right now, namely to their MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey. Brock Purdy is taking more of the responsibility on his shoulders and the 49ers are making due however they can. This team is 2-2 after September but I would consider them one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL heading into the month of October, even without McCaffrey.