NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team and division heading into October
3. NFC South
4. Carolina Panthers
Week 5 ranking: 26th
The Carolina Panthers were borderline unwatchable when Bryce Young was the quarterback of this team. And it’s unbelievable in hindsight that this team deliberately kept him off the field in the preseason, as though he didn’t need every possible rep to try and get better. But with Andy Dalton out there, the Panthers have at least been competent offensively, and that may give them a fighting chance moving forward.
3. New Orleans Saints
Week 5 ranking: 22nd
The New Orleans Saints had two dominant weeks to start the season followed by two disappointing losses to the Eagles and Falcons. The Eagles and Falcons might be two of the better overall rosters in the NFC right now, and the margin of loss was pretty narrow, but the Saints aren’t striking a lot of fear into folks right now. They are rumored to be one of the favored destinations for Davante Adams in a potential trade, but is that what this team needs to take a big step in October?
2. Atlanta Falcons
Week 5 ranking: 14th
The Atlanta Falcons were a missed call away from potentially beating the Kansas City Chiefs in a prime time matchup just a couple of weeks ago, and if they would have found a way to win that game, they’d be sitting at least at 3-1 right now. This Falcons team is one that I’m thinking is going to just keep getting better and better as the year progresses. Kirk Cousins is starting to build rapport with his receivers and that Falcons defense has ballers in the defensive backfield.
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5 ranking: 5th
The only rough patch so far this season for the Buccaneers was a tough loss at home in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos (in which the Bucs were absolutely blown out), but this team has otherwise looked like it could be one of the best in the NFC once again this year. We just saw the Bucs absolutely destroy Vic Fangio and the Eagles’ defense, and they have a chance to make another statement on the road with a short week to start October against the Buccaneers.