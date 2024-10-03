NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team and division heading into October
2. AFC North
4. Cleveland Browns
Week 5 ranking: 27th
The Cleveland Browns won 11 games last year, so expectations were really high going into this season. Unfortunately, Deshaun Watson and that offense have been putrid. The Browns have been so bad offensively so far this season that they might not have a choice at some point. They may need to bench Watson in favor of Jameis Winston. Nick Chubb is set to return here in October and could provide that unit with a big boost.
3. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5 ranking: 20th
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the entire league so far this season. The Bengals are 1-3 to start the year and thankfully had a matchup in Week 4 to “get right” against the Carolina Panthers. They still allowed 24 points to the Panthers in that game and this team just doesn’t look in sync. They are going to need to go at least 3-1 in the month of October to climb back into relevance in the AFC North and AFC as a whole.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 5 ranking: 12th
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 this season but we haven’t seen Russell Wilson even sniff the field so far. Justin Fields has been the starting QB for the Steelers since Week 1, and he’s done a pretty good job overall. But this team is 3-1 thanks largely to the defense and opportunistic offense, which is a tale as old as time in Pittsburgh these days. The Steelers will proceed with Fields as their QB1 in October and he has a chance to solidify that job not only for the remainder of the season but potentially in 2025 as well.
1. Baltimore Ravens
Week 5 ranking: 11th
If the Ravens would have been able to get a toe in against the Kansas City Chiefs, we’d be talking about a 3-1 team with wins over the Chiefs, Bills, and Cowboys. Not bad. The Ravens’ biggest disappointments early on this season have been kicker Justin Tucker and tight end Mark Andrews, who were previously two of the best and most consistent players on this team. Still, Baltimore looks like a well-oiled machine and Derrick Henry has been arguably the best offseason addition made by any team.