NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team and division heading into October
1. NFC North
4. Chicago Bears
Week 5 ranking: 19th
Well, the Chicago Bears have been punting a little bit more than Caleb Williams had hoped, but luckily for Williams, the Bears drafted the guy who might be the best punter in the league – Tory Taylor. The rookie struggles for Williams have been a tough pill for many to swallow but they are also predictable. The Bears’ offensive line has been horrendous, but this team’s defense has kept it afloat at the start of the year in the most brutal division in football right now.
3. Green Bay Packers
Week 5 ranking: 10th
The Green Bay Packers are one of the best overall teams in the NFL, so the fact that they are checking in as the 3rd-best team in the NFC North right now is hysterical. The Packers went 2-2 in September and avoided a disastrous situation with Jordan Love going down in Week 1 with a knee injury. Malik Willis came in and did extremely well, helping lead the Packers to each of their two victories in September. Love has thrown six touchdowns in the Packers’ two losses.
2. Detroit Lions
Week 5 ranking: 7th
Although they lost a tough one at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September, I don’t know how you could not have the Detroit Lions near the top of your NFC and NFL power rankings after the month we just saw from them. The Lions have been one of the NFL’s best teams offensively as well as one of the NFL’s best teams at applying pressure to the opposing quarterback. They look primed for a deep run this postseason and I think they’ll take care of business in October.
1. Minnesota Vikings
Week 5 ranking: 1st
The Minnesota Vikings are right up there with the Washington Commanders as one of the best overall stories in the NFL so far this season. Sam Darnold has played like an MVP candidate and he’s getting TJ Hockenson back in the near future. The Vikings have been elite defensively in the pass rush department with Brian Flores dialing up pressure seemingly every time the opposing quarterback drops back. The Vikings are 4-0 with a London matchup against the Jets to start off the month of October.