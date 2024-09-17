NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most disappointing teams approaching Week 3
There are clearly some teams through two weeks of the 2024 NFL Season that have disappointed greatly. Let's power rank those teams here. Many things can still happen in the rest of the season, but it's clear that through two weeks in 2024, there are some teams who have underwhelmed thus far.
Conversely, there are some teams who have greatly exceeded expectations as well. It'll truly be interesting to see if these teams can keep up their current pace or end up returning back down to earth. And it may be even more interesting to see if some of the more disappointing teams can figure it out as 2024 progresses.
Let's roll out our latest power rankings of the most disappointing teams approaching Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season.
5. New York Jets, 1-1
Through two games, the New York Jets are 1-1, have a negative point differential, and have the 25th-ranked defense in the NFL. Coming into the season, many people did indeed see the Jets as not only an AFC East contender, but one of the better teams in the NFL. The team just looks a bit limp after two weeks, and this is after getting their tails kicked by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 and barely surviving the lowly Tennessee Titans in Week 2.
We'll see if Aaron Rodgers and the offense can figure something out, but Rodgers is 40 years old and is coming off of a major Achilles injury, so he's likely not going to be nearly as mobile as he once was. Nathaniel Hackett is also one of the more shaky offensive minds in the NFL, so that could impact the unit's performance as well.
The Jets also just lost Jermaine Johnson for the rest of the season, and there is still no sight of Haason Reddick, who they essentially gave away Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers to get. It's not been a great start for the Jets in 2024.