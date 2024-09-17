NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most disappointing teams approaching Week 3
2. Jacksonville Jaguars, 0-2
Is it time to have a conversation about Trevor Lawrence? Through 52 career starts, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 20-32 and Lawrence has thrown 59 touchdowns against 39 interceptions for a 84.9 passer rating. At some point, we have to arrive somewhere with Lawrence. Some think he is a very good QB who is just stuck in a situation with bad coaching.
He broke out in 2022 with 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a passer rating in the mid-90s, but since then, he's thrown 22 touchdowns against 14 interceptions for a 88 rating. Maybe he just is not good as we all thought he was coming out of college? Overall, though, it's also kind of indicative of how the Jags have done this offseason.
They're 0-2 and have suffered two horrible losses against the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. Head coach Doug Pederson has gone 18-18 in his first 36 games with the team, and there just doesn't seem to be anything more to this current era.
This team is quite talented on paper and have been over the last few seasons. What is wrong with this team? Is it coaching, quarterbacking, or both?
1. Baltimore Ravens, 0-2
Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 1 was fine. It was as good of a loss as a team can have, but surrending a fourth-quarter lead at home to the Las Vegas Raiders is just nasty work and a horrible, horrible loss for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.
All of a sudden, one of the teams we figured to be among the best in the NFL is now 0-2 on the 2024 season. Lamar Jackson and Harbaugh seem to have hit a ceiling in Baltimore, and I am not sure where this team goes from here. It was pretty obvious that they weren't going to be as good as they were in 2023, given they lost a stud defensive coordinator and multiple starters along the offensive line.
But the Ravens surrendering a fourth-quarter lead and losing is something they have done many times before, so this is a deep internal issue. I'm sure they'll begin to stack some wins together at time point, but it's not looking pretty for the team at the moment.