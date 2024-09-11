NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely QBs to get benched heading into Week 2
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season kicks off tomorrow, so let's dive into five quarterbacks who are already at risk of getting benched. There are going to be some quarterbacks who get sent to the bench during the 2024 NFL Season. This year will be no different than other seasons where QBs play poorly enough to get sent to the bench.
There are already some quarterbacks out there who are very clearly at an early risk of being yanked from the starting lineup. Which five passers are on the early hot seat heading into Week 2?
5. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields is not a good quarterback and should be sent to the bench when Russell Wilson is legitimately healthy enough to perform. Fields and the Steelers won on the leg of Chris Boswell in Week 1, as the Wizard of Boz kicked six field goals in the Steelers 18-10 win over the Falcons.
That is not a sustainable way to win games, no matter how adamant Steelers fans are that Fields can play well. The team will have to sustain some touchdown drives, and in Week 2, they'll have to deal with a sneaky-good Denver Broncos defensive line that had Geno Smith shook for most of the Broncos Week 1 game.
Justin Fields also did not throw a pass in the middle of the field, which is another thing that simply is not sustainable. With Russell Wilson, we all know what we're getting, as his floor is a lot higher than Fields, but his ceiling is lower. The Steelers may end up inserting Wilson back into the lineup when he's healthy, as he's got a ton of more experience and is more efficient as a passer, which is the no. 1 job for a QB instead of making plays with his legs.
4. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins seemed physically incapable of driving the ball in his throws. Some have wondered if his Achilles injury was still impacting him. Cousins is now in his age-36 season in the NFL and is coming off of one of the most devastating a major injuries any athlete can endure. To make matters worse, the Atlanta Falcons gave him a $180 million deal and took Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft.
We honestly may see Penix take the field way earlier than we though, as Cousins just looked washed out there. If he cannot physically get the job done, the Falcons may have no choice but to give the rookie Penix some starts.
3. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
At some point we have to have a conversation about Bryce Young not being an NFL quarterback. He's been awful through 17 games in his NFL career, tossing 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for a 71.5 rating. The new regime in Carolina has no connection to Young and surely would not keep him around in 2025 if they are in striking distance of a top QB in next year's class.
Carolina isn't going to be good this year, and if Young cannot turn this around quickly, they should send him to the bench.
2. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
The worst contract and worst trade in NFL history, Deshaun Watson's situation with the Cleveland Browns is an all-time stinker. You have to figure that they bench the QB for Jameis Winston at some point, as Watson has been downright awful during his stint with the Browns. The decline is something that I am not sure anyone saw coming.
And his off-field issues may honestly end up getting him booting him out of the league. The fully guaranteed deal that the Browns gave him was a bad idea when it was signed and is a bad idea today. There is absolutely nothing to like about this situation, as Watson's spot on the bench is heating up.
1. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Joe Schoen should be flat-out ashamed of himself. Daniel Jones is not an NFL quarterback and is surely going to get benched at some point. The decision to extend Jones is a fireable offense, but the Giants can move on from him after the 2024 NFL Season and do a hard reset at the position, but that does not change current day.
Daniel Jones has thrown two touchdowns against eight interceptions since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, which is the first year after that $160 million deal he was able to sign. The Giants must give Drew Lock a chance at some point. At least with Lock, a higher ceiling is present.