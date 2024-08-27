NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC West quarterbacks worst to best in 2024
The NFC West has been one of the best divisions in football, but is it on the cusp of a down year all around in the 2024 season?
The San Francisco 49ers are the reigning NFC Champions. The Los Angeles Rams were Super Bowl Champions just a couple of years ago. Every team in this division has won 10 or more games at some point within the last four years. As always, the success of every team in this division will depend significantly on the play of each quarterback.
Our latest NFL Power Rankings don't exactly reflect the most positive light on the NFC West as a whole, but this division could feature at least three teams with eight or more wins thanks to the quarterbacks of each team. How do we rank this year's crop of NFC West quarterbacks, worst to best?
NFC West quarterbacks ranked worst to best in 2024
4. Geno Smith, Seahawks
The Geno Smith era in Seattle feels a lot like lightning in a bottle, and we'll see how he fares now with a completely new coaching staff in 2024. There is no question that Smith has one of the best groups of playmakers to spread the ball to in the league, which undoubtedly makes him one of the better 4th-best quarterbacks in a division across the league.
The Seahawks could very well be in the market for quarterback help after this season and Smith feels like he is entering this year on the proverbial hot seat.
3. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
There's a chance Murray could ascend to at least the 2nd spot on this list by the end of the 2024 season. It's easy to forget just how impactful a player is capable of being when they miss time due to injury. But I expect Murray to be back with a vengeance in 2024.
He's one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the league and the Cardinals went out and got him an absolute stud in Marvin Harrison Jr. at the wide receiver position. The arrow is definitely pointing up for both Murray and the Cardinals.
2. Matthew Stafford, Rams
Some people may take issue with this, but Stafford has taken a backseat atop this division at the quarterback position. Yes, he's still one of the best in the league. Yes, he's still going to help the Rams win games when healthy.
The issue with Stafford these days is staying healthy, or at least questions about his health both in the short and long term. He had his lowest interception percentage last year as a member of the Rams and is now entering his fourth year running Sean McVay's offense. I expect Stafford to have the Rams in contention as long as he's available to play.
1. Brock Purdy, 49ers
Call him a "system" quarterback if you want. There aren't many quarterbacks who execute the offense as well as Brock Purdy does for Kyle Shanahan. And he makes the types of throws you don't see from your average game manager out there.
Purdy completed over 69 percent of his throws last year with 31 touchdown passes and has a QB rating of 111.4 over his two years as a starter. Those are elite-level numbers. He's the top QB in the NFC West heading into the 2024 season with the best complement of playmakers.