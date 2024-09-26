NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 4
24. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Daniel Jones does not look like a total disaster thus far, but he looks like a QB that isn't going to be around for much longer. While Jones may not be playing poorly, he's still not a franchise QB and the New York Giants are still a terrible football team primarily because of him.
23. Gardner Minshew II, Las Vegas Raiders
It's unclear what the Las Vegas Raiders were trying to do in the offseason, but it's led to Gardner Minshew starting games. In each of the Raiders' first three games, he's thrown one touchdown against one interception. It would not shock me to see Aidan O'Connell get some starts sooner rather than later. Minshew is not a franchise QB in the NFL.
22. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots
You can't really fault Jacoby Brissett for the situation he's in. The New England Patriots' offensive line is scary bad, and the team does not have a true no. 1 wide receiver. We may see them give Drake Maye some starts, but I could also see a scenario where Brissett starts the entire year, as this is just a very poor offensive personnel situation, and it may not do Maye any good to be out there.
21. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff hasn't been great in 2024 and has already thrown four interceptions in 2024. All of a sudden, the Detroit Lions may become a defensive-led team. That unit is playing lights-out, but the offense is kind of shaky through three games.
20. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
I am not sure if we are watching the same team. Justin Fields is playing fine football, but the Steelers offense is bad and Fields is not being asked to do much. When a team doesn't ask their QB to do much, that's an indictment on the QB himself.
The Steelers are again winning games because of their defense and are not built to come from behind. This will catch up to them at some point. Justin Fields is simply not actively losing Pittsburgh games. He's not doing anything of note.
19. Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers
Did anyone have Andy Dalton carving up the Las Vegas Raiders' defense in Week 3 on their Bingo card? I sure as heck did not. Dalton is probably who the Panthers need to stick with the rest of the way. Bryce Young was just not cutting it and is probably not going to be with the team in 2025 and beyond.
18. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Please tell me the fascination with Geno Smith, someone? The Seahawks barely beat a rookie QB making his first NFL start in Week 1, needed overtime to beat the lowly Patriots, and were gifted a game in Week 3 against a backup QB and the Miami Dolphins. Nothing Seattle nor Smith have done this year has been all that impressive.
17. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins has been just OK for the Atlanta Falcons. I am sure the offense will stabilize a bit. The team has a lot of newness on both sides of the ball, so it may just take some time for them to get going.