NFL power rankings: Ranking teams most likely to pick first in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a ways away, but let's try to power rank teams that are most likely to pick first overall next year. I guarantee you many teams across the NFL have been doing some early prep work for the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's always about being proactive in order to sustain winning in this league, and with 32 teams and a ton of parity, winning has never been harder. Unfortunately, each year there are some truly awful teams, and I have identified four teams who are the most likely to pick first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Let's cover them here!
4. Tennessee Titans
I can see the Tennessee Titans picking first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and much of that is going o hinge on Will Levis, the team's second-year QB who did not show a ton of promise in year one. If nothing else, Titans GM Ran Carthon did try to surround Levis with some talent this offseason. He's got a three-headed monster at WR now in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd, but it's an old monster.
The team also added JC Latham and Lloyd Cushenberry along the offensive like, and Tony Pollard in the backfield. However, if Levis is just not going to cut it as an NFL starter, the Titans are going to be a very rough team in 2024. Moreover, the AFC South is filled with up and coming teams, so if they aren't any good, the Titans could legitimately go 0-6 in the division in the 2024 NFL Season.
That could set them up to do a hard reset at QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially if they earn the first overall pick.
3. New York Giants
You just have to scratch your head with the New York Giants. What is this team trying to accomplish? General Manager Joe Schoen has been a total disaster as he finishes up his third offseason trying to rebuild the Giants roster. But in three years, what has Schoen accomplished? The two most important positions groups on an NFL roster, the QB and offensive line units, are still a mess, and I am not sure what the logic was there when they took Malik Nabers with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The one saving grace for the Giants in 2024 could be head coach Brian Daboll, who is clearly among the better head coaches in the NFL, but this Giants team is barreling toward another top pick in the coming NFL Draft next April.
Honestly, I would not at all be surprised to see the Giants move on from Joe Schoen if they have a pick in the top-5, but with how bad their QB and OL are for 2024, them picking first overall is possible.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
You have a ton of choices as to what your least favorite part of the Las Vegas Raiders is. Is it the horrid QB room of Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell? Maybe it's the top-heavy roster? Perhaps it's them hiring a failed, re-tread GM in Tom Telesco?
Or perhaps it's them making Antonio Pierce the full-time head coach? The Raiders have had a pretty awful offseason, and no one seems to be talking about it. This team is set up to be awful in 2024, and them picking within the top-3 of the 2025 NFL Draft at least is likely.
The Raiders need some serious help on both sides of the ball, and them playing in the loaded AFC won't help their cause.
1. New England Patriots
In line to be among the worst teams in football in the 2024 NFL Season, the New England Patriots are truly embracing a rebuild, so them earning the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft may not be the worst thing ever, as they have some serious needs on offense at the moment. Still in search of a franchise left tackle, wide receiver, and tight end, New England must make an appreciable effort to build around Drake Maye.
The QB could end up getting multiple starts this coming season, but with a rookie QB, bad offense, and uninspiring first-year coaching staff led by Jerod Mayo, the Patriots are not going to be very good at all in 2024. And for Patriots fans, this is uncharted territory, as they were among the best teams in all of sports for about 20 seasons.
They are clearly in a new era, and it may take multiple years to get this franchise back on the right track.