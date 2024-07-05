NFL power rankings: Ranking the 10 best QB/WR duos for the 2024 season
There are a ton of extremely talented wide receivers in the NFL, but how many of them form a top duo with their fellow quarterback? Having a top duo at QB and WR is a huge plus in today's NFL. It's an offense-first league, so teams are loading up on that side of the ball.
There are quite a few talented, even elite wide receivers in the league at present day. But when we look at the QBs they catch passes from, how many top QB/WR duos does the NFL have? Let's try to rank the 10 best ahead of the 2024 NFL Season.
10. Baker Mayfield/Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans is the most underrated player in the NFL, still. He's played 10 years in the league and has had at least 1,000-yards in each of those seasons. In 2023, catching passes from Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans had 79 receptions, 1,255 yards, and 13 touchdowns. The 13 touchdowns were tied for the league lead.
Baker Mayfield was also quite efficient, throwing for over 4,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. You may not think this duo is one of the 10 best in the NFL, but they are, objectively. Now yes, Mayfield might not play as well in 2024, as his former OC, Dave Canales, is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
And with Mike Evans aging, a decline is likely to happen at some point in the future. However, Mayfield and Evans were a great duo in 2023 and should still be quite good in 2024.
9. Jalen Hurts/AJ Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
While I am lower on Jalen Hurts than most, he knows how to feed his best players, as AJ Brown caught 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven scores in 2023. Brown also earned another contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown has emerged as a top-10 WR in the NFL, and even with Hurts having a down year through the air, he still made sure Brown was fed.
Jalen Hurts is probably the 15th-best QB in the NFL, but has not been a great passer through the first four years of his NFL career. I do believe this is a huge season for the dual-threat QB, who needs to simply show more as a passer, as his career will be cut short if he continues to run the ball at a high rate.
And honestly, the duo of Jalen Hurts/DeVonta Smith could also rank pretty high in the NFL.