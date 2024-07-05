NFL power rankings: Ranking the 10 best QB/WR duos for the 2024 season
8. CJ Stroud/Nico Collins - Houston Texans
A new duo in 2023, both CJ Stroud and Nico Collins burst onto the scene and are the youngest duo on this list. Collins finished eighth in the NFL in yards with 1,297 in 2023, and also caught 80 passes and eight touchdowns.
This was Collins first 1,000-yard season, and CJ Stroud was simply excellent as a rookie. With this duo entering year two together, they could shoot up this list by this time next year, and to make matters better, the Houston Texans also added WR Stefon Diggs to the mix for 2024, so perhaps that takes a bit of attention off of Collins, who could see his stats explode in the coming season.
The Texans shocked the league in 2023, winning 10 games and a playoff game. They were playing with house money and could make a Super Bowl run in the 2024 NFL Season if all goes well. Stroud could hit 30 touchdowns, and Collins himself could hit 1,500 receiving yards in 2024.
7. Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Chargers
In his rookie season in 2023, Puka Nacua finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards, and ninth in receptions. When Matthew Stafford has a true WR1, he'll target him, a lot. The two best yardage seasons in NFL history are Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp, who both caught their balls from Stafford.
It's no hyperbole to suggest that Nacua could have an all-time season in year two, given how efficient he was as a rookie. And even as he ages, Matthew Stafford does not seem to be slowing down, and while his numbers did not jump off the page in 2023, he was excellent toward the end of the season, helping the LA Rams shockingly win 10 games and earn a postseason berth.
The sky is the limit for Stafford and Nacua in 2024.