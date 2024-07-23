NFL power rankings: Ranking the 5 best AFC South players for the 2024 season
The AFC South could quietly turn into one of the NFL's best divisions for the 2024 NFL Season. Who are the five best players, though?
The division has also been quite busy this offseason, as this is a rare situation where all four teams have a young QB and all four teams are clearly in the all-in, compete mode for 2024. This division could quickly turn into one of the best in the NFL if all goes well for the teams.
And they can't get to the division mountain top in 2024 without a bunch of talented players. Who are the five best players in the AFC South heading into the 2024 NFL Season?
5. Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans
Danielle Hunter was insane last year for the Minnesota Vikings. In 17 games, Hunter had 16.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, which led the NFL, and 22 QB hits. He also earned his fourth Pro Bowl and signed with the Houston Texans on a two-year deal this offseason. Hunter gets to rush alongside Wil Anderson Jr, who had 10 tackles for loss and also had 22 QB hits in 2023.
The Texans defensive front is going to be a problem, as Danielle Hunter has been one of the best pass-rushers this century, honestly. I believe Hunter has been underrated, frankly. Across a full 17-game season, across his NFL career, Danielle Hunter has averaged 12 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits. He's played 119 regular season games, so his production is off the charts.
4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Statistically, Trevor Lawrence was not great in 2023, but much of that was actually due to WR drops and his play-makers simply not running the right routes. Lawrence is much better than his production indicated, and the Jaguars front office seems to believe that as well, as they inked him to a five-year, $275 million deal this offseason.
Lawrence has helped lead the Jaguars to back-to-back winning seasons, so the franchise has stabilized a good bit during his era with the team. With an improved WR room and perhaps an improve offensive line, Trevor Lawrence can cement himself as an elite QB in the 2024 NFL Season.
3. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
A first-round draft pick back in 2019, Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the very best defensive linemen in the NFL. Through five seasons, Simmons has racked up 26.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, and 57 QB hits from the interior defensive line. He's just excellent in every facet of his game and has been a handful for opposing offensive lines to deal with through the years.
Simmons' 2021 and 2022 seasons were easily his best, as he made both of his Pro Bowls and both of his second-team All-Pros. His play taper off a hair in 2023, but there is reason to believe he can regain his old form in 2024.
2. Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Quenton Nelson has played six years in the NFL. He's made six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. His play over the last three seasons hasn't been quite as dominant as his prior three seasons, but Nelson is still the gold standard along the interior offensive line, and he's still just 28 years old.
There is reason to believe that Nelson will end up in the Hall of Fame one day. The Colts took him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he to this day remains the Colts best player. Offensive linemen don't typically get as much recognition as other players, but Quenton Nelson deserves a ton.
1. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud is the fourth-best quarterback in the NFL and is clearly the best player in the AFC South for the 2024 NFL Season. If you have read my writing on NFL Spin Zone before, you'll know that I am predicting the Houston Texans to win the Super Bowl and for Stroud to win the MVP award. I am extremely all-in on this team, as I do not see a clear weakness.
And what they were able to do in 2023 was just miraculous. Both Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans were in year one of their jobs, and they were able to win 10 games in the regular season and won a playoff game. There isn't another correct answer here; CJ Stroud is the best player in the division.