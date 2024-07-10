NFL power rankings: Ranking the 5 best running backs for the 2024 NFL Season
The NFL is filled with a ton of quality running backs, but not many are truly elite. Let's rank the best five ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. The running back position in the NFL is simply not as valuable as it once was, which is a shame.
But that is the way the NFL is going, and there doesn't seem to be any stopping it. Even with RBs not being quite as valuable as they once were, there are still some in the NFL who are the focal point of their offense.
Let's look at the top-five running backs in the NFL for the 2024 season.
NFL power rankings: Ranking the 5 best running backs for the 2024 NFL Season
5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs was a fun rookie during the 2023 NFL Season. He totaled 1,261 yards on offense and 11 touchdowns. He was splitting much of the work with David Montgomery, but in year two, Gibbs should be able to earn more of a share of the workload on offense at RB.
He's also still 22 years old, so he should have a ton of great RB play left in him. The Detroit Lions offense was something to watch in 2023, and as long as there isn't some odd regression, the entire unit should again be great.
4. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
King Henry keeps producing even as he ages. In the 2023 NFL Season, Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's now got six double-digit rushing touchdowns in a row, and is on the cusp of 10,000 rushing yards in his career. Henry signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, and with their strong offensive line, his production should at least remain the same as it was in 2023 with the Titans.
Derrick Henry is now 30 years old, so Father Time could be catching up with him in the very near future.
3. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams played in just 12 games in the 2023 NFL Season for the LA Rams and managed to rush for 1,144 yards, 12 touchdowns, and totaled 1,350 scrimmage yards. Folks, he did this in 12 games. Williams production when he was on the field was flat-out unbelievable, and it's imperative that he stays healthy in 2024.
Playing in just 22 games through two seasons is a huge concern, and if Williams wants to stick around with the Los Angeles Rams, he'll need to stay on the field for most of the 2024 NFL Season. Make no mistake, he's still one of the best RBs in the NFL.
2. Breece Hall, New York Jets
Breece Hall has been one of the lone bright spots of the New York Jets offense since entering the league in 2022. Through 24 career games in the NFL, Hall has totaled 2,266 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns, and I can't help but wonder just how much better he could be if he had a competent QB next to him.
Hall has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in the NFL and has caught 95 passes through two years. He's been insane, and if Aaron Rodgers is back and playing like he can, Breece Hall's production will explode.
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is the gold standard at the position, and the NFL is in better hands when he is healthy and on the field. He almost had a clean sweep at the position in 2023, as he led RBs in rushing yards, total touches, scrimmage yards, and scrimmage touchdowns.
It was the second 2,000-yard season of his career, and he was just unstoppable at the position. McCaffrey is now 28 years old, so a decline could be on the horizon. He's got 1,806 offensive touches in his NFL career, so the tread is beginning to wear thin, but CMC is still producing at a high level.