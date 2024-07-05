NFL power rankings: Ranking the best tackle duos for the 2024 season
Offensive line play across the NFL largely seems to be down, but that does not mean there aren't some talented tackle duos for the 2024 season. Offensive line play almost always feels hard to come by in the NFL, and teams are needing to be great in the trenches of they want to sustain success in this league.
However, there are still some very talented tackle duos in the NFL, and some have been formed this offseason. Can the top five tackle duos in the NFL for 2024 adequately protect their quarterbacks? Let's rank the top five here.
5. Tristan Wirfs/Luke Goedeke - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A duo that might fly under the radar, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sport one of the top tackle duos in the NFL, with Tristan Wirfs now at left tackle, and Luke Goedeke at right tackle. In year two, Goedeke really settled into the RT spot, starting all 17 games. He did struggle with penalties, but was a plus on the right side for the Bucs.
Tristan Wirfs is simply a superstar, who played elite football at right tackle and played very good football at left tackle in 2023. A very young duo, GM Jason Licht has it made with Wirfs and Goedeke for the future.
4. Tyron Smith/Morgan Moses - New York Jets
One of my favorite tackle duos in the NFL, Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses were not on the same team in 2023, but now form a great tackle duo for the New York Jets. The Dallas Cowboys somehow let Smith hit the free agent market, and he signed on with the Jets to protect Aaron Rodgers, and Jets GM Joe Douglas brought an old friend in Moses back.
Smith is a Hall of Famer at LT, and Moses has been consistently solid for years. Yes, their ages are a concern, but you cannot deny the talent and the huge upgrade along the Jets OL for at least this upcoming season. The Jets also invested into their iOL, signing guard John Simpson in free agency.