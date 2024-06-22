NFL power rankings: Ranking the NFC East starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season
The NFC East could end up being a two-horse race in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's take a closer look at the division's starting quarterbacks. Jokingly called the "NFC Least," the NFC East has been quite the rollercoaster of a conference.
In fact, there has not been a repeat division champion since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2003 and 2004, which is a wild statistic. The Dallas Cowboys won the division in 2023, but the Eagles did get better this offseason, so Philly could recapture that title back.
Let's take a closer look at the QB position and rank the four projected starters.
4. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is the guy for the Washington Commanders, but there is quite a bit of unknown with him thus far. He's older for a rookie and isn't in a great personnel situation with the Commanders, who took him second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's going to play behind a quite porous offensive line, no legitimate threat at tight end, and only two viable receivers in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.
It may be a long rebuild in Washington, who hired Adam Peters to be the new GM and Dan Quinn to be the new head coach. It would not surprise me to see Jayden Daniels struggling quite a bit in year one.
3. Drew Lock - New York Giants
I don't believe Daniel Jones is going to start for the New York Giants in 2024. He may start some games, but I am believing in Drew Lock to get yet another starting shot in the NFL. Both Lock and Jones are pretty awful, so it's not like either QB will give the Giants a chance to win many games. Lock has settled into being a quality backup option, and after the Giants cut ties with Daniel Jones next offseason, that's likely where he is headed, too.
It's not a great situation for New York, who totally passed up on taking a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was a puzzling offseason from GM Joe Schoen, and his lack of a plan at QB will eventually catch up to him.