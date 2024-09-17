NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 QBs heading into Week 3 of 2024
We are now heading into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season, so let's roll out our weekly quarterback power rankings. There have definitely been some unexpected stories thus far in the 2024 NFL Season. Some of the best quarterback play in 2024 has been from the most shocking players.
There is still a ton of time left. Teams who are 2-0 aren't celebrating anything and teams who are 0-2 aren't panicking. Some teams are defintely done for just given how bad their roster is, while other 2-0 teams are probably going to come back down to earth.
Let's dive into our weekly NFL quarterback power rankings.
10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
You just have to feel bad for Matthew Stafford at this point. His offensive line is decimated and he's now down his top two targets in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. This might be a lost season for the LA Rams, but Stafford is still one of the best quarterbacks in football. He may not put up fancy numbers this year given how injured the offense is and will continue to be, but that truly isn't his fault.
9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals always play the Kansas City Chiefs tough like they did in Week 2, but it ended in a loss and in another 0-2 start. The Bengals routinely start slow and it really hasn't turned into much of an issue in recent years. Cincinnati has started 0-2 in each of the last two seasons, and they've combined for a 21-12 regular season record during that stretch.
So, they still average 10.5 wins per season over the last two campaigns they have started 0-2. They and Joe Burrow will be just fine.
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is playing efficient football and not losing games for the Los Angeles Chargers. They may sneak their way into nine or 10 wins this season. Jim Harbaugh makes his return to the NFL after a decade at the collegiate level and has beaten the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers thus far. LA may end up winning the games they should and won't be a very flashy team. But it's clear that Herbert is playing good football.
7. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold might be good? I know, I'm not sure many people thought that through two games, the Minnesota Vikings would be 2-0 and Darnold would have a passer rating over 100, but here we are. Darnold seems to have figured something out in Minnesota and is playing elite football thus far. The Vikings beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, and I'm not sure that was an upset.
6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is off to a wicked start in the 2024 NFL Season and has his Arizona Cardinals team at 1-1. This team is going to be a lot better than expected in 2024, and they are proving that quickly. Murray has to be looked at as one of the best QBs in the NFL thus far in the new season.
And if he keeps this pace of play up, he's going to earn some MVP votes as well.