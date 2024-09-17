NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 QBs heading into Week 3 of 2024
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has not thrown the ball nearly as much through two games as he has in prior seasons, but he's been responsible for seven total touchdowns for the 2-0 Buffalo Bills. The new offensive identity for Buffalo seems to be to run the heck out of the ball and have Josh Allen not commit those costly turnovers.
This current formula is working and may end with Allen earning his first MVP award.
4. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud is going to win the MVP award this year, and the Houston Texans are going to win a ton of games. They're 2-0 on the season and took down the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Stroud is just on another level among his QB peers in the NFL, as there might not be five passers better than him currently.
Can Stroud keep this pace up or perhaps get better as the year goes on?
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has thrown three touchdowns against three interceptions thus far and has a passer rating in the low 90s. It might be another one of those years where Mahomes again hits double-digit interceptions.
He had the worst year of his career in 2023, but the Kansas City Chiefs still won the Super Bowl, and they sit at 2-0 to begin the 2024 NFL Season. The Chiefs simply know how to close-out games, and a large part of them being able to do that is having Mahomes under center.
2. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has thrown 33 touchdown passes in 19 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Bucs are 11-8 in his starts. As of now, they stand at 2-0 on the season and feel like they'll end up being a top seed in the NFC playoffs. I will be interested to see where the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are near the end of the season, as both teams are in the driver's seat to win the division.
Mayfield has reinvigorated his career with the Bucs and is playing the best football of his life.
1. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Guys, Derek Carr is playing out of his mind and I am not sure there is a better QB in 2024 thus far. He's in his 11th season in the NFL and is playing the best ball of his career. The Saints are currently averaging 45.5 points per game in 2024.
It's just insane what this team has done, and Carr himself has thrown five touchdowns against one interception for a stellar passer rating of 142.4. If the season ended today, there is no way anyone other than Derek Carr would get the MVP award.