NFL power rankings: Ranking the top 10 wide receivers for the 2024 season
5. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
The fifth-best WR in the NFL for 2024 could be Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, who has been among the best in the NFL since entering the league in 2021. The issue with Chase in 2024 could boil down to his QB, Joe Burrow. Burrow has now ensured two season-ending injuries, so it's worth wondering if he can stay on the field for a full season.
In these power rankings, we'll have Chase at no. 5, as Burrow's most recent injury to his wrist could lead to Chase's own production taking a bit of a hit in 2024.
4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
The only issue I see with Justin Jefferson for 2024 has nothing to do with the player himself, but it's the QB situation. Sam Darnold will likely be throwing a majority of passes to Jefferson, who had the luxury of catching passes from Kirk Cousins to begin his NFL career. Being that rookie QB JJ McCarthy is now out for the season, Jefferson's production could take a bit of a hit with Darnold under center.
Being that he's the best pure WR in the NFL, he should be fine, so he can't be much lower on these NFL power rankings.
3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
I am telling you right now; do not count out Puka Nacua in 2024. Not only was his among the best WRs in the NFL during his rookie season, but he ranked fourth in yards, which is just insane. I have talked about Nacua being a player to watch for a 2,000-yard season.
The two best WR yardage seasons in NFL history have both had Matthew Stafford at quarterback, so with Nacua clearly being the LA Rams WR1, he should be taken seriously as potentially having an all-time season in 2024. Don't rule out Nacua from being among the best in the NFL for 2024.
2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb caught near 75% of his targets in 2023 and had 1,749 yards, which is just insanely efficient production. Right now, the Dallas Cowboys do not have a contract done for either Lamb or Dak Prescott, so who knows how the Cowboys offense will look in 2024. Lamb is still right in the prime of his career, so even if there is some uncertainty, it's very likely that Lamb is still among the best WRs in the NFL for 2024.
1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill feels like a good bet to be the best WR in the NFL for the 2024 season. He ranked first in yards in 2023 with 1,799, and did this in just 16 games. Now that Hill is in year three with the Miami Dolphins, he could enjoy the best year of his NFL career. It's actually odd to think that his production ticked up since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.
When you combine the entire situation between player, quarterback, and coach, Tyreek Hill probably has the best situation of any WR in the NFL, so he could end up as the best in 2024.