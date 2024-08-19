NFL power rankings: Ranking the top head coach-quarterback duos for 2024
There will be 32 starting quarterback-head coach duos in the NFL for the 2024 season. Let's power rank them all!
There are still some teams across the NFL that have not named a starting QB for the 2024 season, so for those teams that do not clearly have a starting QB, we can include both QBs currently competing for the job. A ton of change has happened across the NFL this season between new head coaches and both rookie QBs and QBs in new places.
We ranked out all 32 head coach/quarterback duos for the coming season. Let’s dive into them!
32. Dave Canales - Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
I just have no clue what the duo of Dave Canales and Bryce Young will bring in 2024. Canales is a rookie head coach, and Young is kind of a rookie QB, as his 2023 season should be seen as a wash given how dysfunctional everything was in Carolina. I believe we have to look at this duo as having both head coach and QB as rookies.
31. Jerod Mayo - Drake Maye/Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots have not officially named a starting QB, but either way, the duo is going to be among the worst in the NFL for 2024. Now yes, the Patriots are in a true rebuild, so we should not expect much from the team in 2024. I would guess that Drake Maye might end up doing enough to earn the starting job.
Drake Maye, as a prospect, compared similarly to Justin Herbert in the pre-draft process.
30. Antonio Pierce - Gardner Minshew/Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a disaster of an offseason, and it’ll be capped off by the head coach/quarterback duo of Antonio Pierce and either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell. This duo heading into 2024 is going to put the Las Vegas Raiders on track to earn a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
29. Brian Callahan - Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Brian Callahan is a rookie head coach who had previously coached for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Will Levis is a second-year QB who did not exactly show a ton in year one. The Titans have given Levis a good enough situation on offense for year two, but this duo here is clearly unproven, so there just isn’t a reason to rank them any higher.