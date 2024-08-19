NFL power rankings: Ranking the top head coach-quarterback duos for 2024
28. Dan Quinn - Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn is now on his second head coaching job, having previously coached the Atlanta Falcons. The Washington Commanders took Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while I was not a huge fan of that pick, the Commanders obviously saw enough to go with Daniels.
Quinn could be good enough to get the Commanders back on the right track, but I struggle to see how he is an upgrade over their previous head coach, Ron Rivera. And Daniels does not have a great personnel situation on offense for his rookie year.
27. Brian Daboll - Daniel Jones, New York Giants
I actually feel bad for Brian Daboll, who may have to deal with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock at QB in 2024. Daboll can clearly coach, but his GM, Joe Schoen, has done him zero favors. Daboll and Schoen are in their third year with the New York Giants, but there is no clear franchise QB situation in sight.
Daniel Jones is just flat-out bad, and neither Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito figure to be much better. This may be a long year for the Giants, who could end up picking in the top-5 when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. It’s just not a great situation for the G-Men.
26. Dennis Allen - Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen and Derek Carr is not going to be a winning duo for the New Orleans Saints. They went 9-8 together in 2023 but missed the playoffs, and I do not see a reason why they will be better in 2024. Frankly, the New Orleans Saints do need to rebuild, so that could mean parting with both Allen and Carr, who are low-ceiling, low-floor people in the NFL at this point.
25. Kevin O'Connell - Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings will not have rookie QB JJ McCarthy, as a torn meniscus will end his rookie season before it began, really. The Vikings were likely not going to be all that great in 2024, but it’s brutal that they won’t get a look at McCarthy during the regular season. Sam Darnold figures to get a bulk of the starts, but it’s clear now that Minnesota will look to 2025 to establish themselves in this new era without Kirk Cousins.