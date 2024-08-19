NFL power rankings: Ranking the top head coach-quarterback duos for 2024
24. Mike Macdonald - Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Mike Macdonald and Geno Smith will not amount to much in 2024, but Macdonald might end up being a stud of a head coach. Smith is clearly not a long-term option for the Seattle Seahawks, who missed out on all six first-round QBs in 2024. I assume that Seattle will look to next offseason to try and bring in a potential franchise QB.
Being that the team has a below-average QB and a first-year head coach for 2024, the team’s ceiling is likely six or seven wins, at most.
23. Mike Tomlin - Russell Wilson/Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin has been a very good head coach his entire career, having won a Super Bowl in the 2008 NFL Season, going to another in 2010, and never having a losing record. However, his QB situation in 2024 is going to be Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, which is just bad. There is a reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get Wilson and Fields for as little as they did.
And even though Fields can make electric plays with his legs, neither he nor Wilson are franchise quarterbacks.
22. Matt Eberflus - Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus now has no excuses. He’s got a very talented roster and a generational QB in Caleb Williams. I am not sure we are expecting a deep playoff run for the Chicago Bears in 2024, but a winning record is likely what it’s going to take for Eberflus to keep his job. His defense did end the 2023 NFL Season holding opponents to less than 20 points per game, but the offense is a huge question mark at this point in time.
21. Shane Steichen - Anthony Richardon, Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen did quite the job in 2023 with Gardner Minshew taking most of the snaps at quarterback. However, are we thinking too highly of Anthony Richardson? I mean, he showed some good things during his short rookie season, but he’s just as unproven as a rookie QB, so this duo can’t be ranked high until they prove otherwise.