NFL power rankings: Ranking the top head coach-quarterback duos for 2024
20. Sean Payton - Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Sean Payton is a Super Bowl-winning head coach who has never won fewer than seven games in a season, and he now has a QB in Bo Nix who fits his offense quite well, so I could see this duo launching up these rankings in a couple of months. The Broncos won eight games last year and were in the playoff hunt, which shows just how good of a head coach Sean Payton still is.
And I would not be shocked to see Bo Nix playing a lot better than people think in year one. Who cares if he was the sixth QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft?
19. Todd Bowles - Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield did help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win nine games and capture the NFC South division in the 2023 NFL Season. They also won a playoff game together, but I do not see a super high ceiling with them. What they accomplished in 2023 seems to be their absolute ceiling, and I do not see them replicating it in 2024.
However, Bowles and Mayfield can keep the team respectable.
18. Nick Sirianni - Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Perhaps the most overrated head coach and overrated QB in the NFL, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are both in interesting situations, as Hurts himself has had one above-average season in for years, and Sirianni’s early success seemed to be more due to his former coordinators in Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen than anything else.
We’ll see if the Eagles can put together a respectable season in 2024, but their backs are clearly against the wall.
17. Kevin Stefanski - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Kevin Stefanksi is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, which is something to note. He’s won over 55% of his games as the Cleveland Browns head coach, but his own standing in this ranking takes a hit due to Deshaun Watson, who has looked quite bad during his two short seasons with the Browns.
If Watson can regain his Houston Texans self, the Browns will be in business, and the duo of Stefanski and Watson would shoot up by the end of the coming season.