NFL power rankings: Ranking the top head coach-quarterback duos for 2024
16. Robert Saleh - Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Robert Saleh, if nothing else, knows how to field a top defense. But it’s unclear at this point what type of Aaron Rodgers the New York Jets will get. The last time he played a full season was in 2022, which was his last year with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers finished with a passer rating in the low-90s, so he was not super efficient.
If Rodgers can get back to his 2020 and 2021 self, when he won two MVPs in a row, the Jets are going to be a hugely dangerous team, and could actually turn out to be the most complete team in the NFL in 2024.
15. Jonathan Gannon - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Gannon and Kyler Murray are going to shock people in the 2024 NFL Season. The Arizona Cardinals won just four games in 2023, but it was perhaps the best four-win team in NFL history. The Cardinals issues are not close to coaching or quarterbacking, as their overall roster talent is just horrid. GM Monti Ossenfort has done a nice job thus far in bringing in more talent, and he may need another strong offseason before the Cardinals feel complete.
I have predicted that Arizona wins eight games in 2024, but they’re about a year away from being able to sniff the playoffs again.
14. Jim Harbaugh - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh had a good bit of success during his first head coaching stint in the NFL, but that ended 10 years ago, so Harbaugh is going to have to re-establish himself in the league. Justin Herbert is a good QB, but he’s far from elite like many think. Still, though, this feels like a high-floor type of duo that can at least get the Los Angeles Chargers back on the right track.
I am not sure they can ever win a Super Bowl together, and the Chargers roster is quite bad heading into the 2024 NFL Season, so it might be a few seasons before they reach whatever ceiling they have together.
13. Raheem Morris - Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Raheem Morris is 21-38 as a head coach in the NFL, but he does come with a ton of experience and is from the Shanahan/McVay free. The Atlanta Falcons went 7-10 in each of the last three seasons under former head coach Arthur Smith, and during that time, GM Terry Fontenot did a decent job at improving the roster, and with them signing Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Falcons are actually a complete team for the most part.
The ceiling is there being that Cousins is their QB, but a 10-win season and an NFC South title is something that could put the franchise back on the right track. They aren’t going to win a Super Bowl as long as Cousins is on the team.