NFL power rankings: Ranking the top head coach-quarterback duos for 2024
8. Matt LaFleur - Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love looked like a lost cause the first chunk of the 2023 NFL Season, but all of a sudden, something changed. Love ended his first year starting in the NFL on a tear and might be a legitimate MVP candidate in 2024. It’s also established that Matt LaFleur himself is an excellent head coach, and with this duo being quite young, and with Love signed for the long-term, the Packers may have nowhere to go but up.
7. DeMeco Ryans - CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud is the next great duo in the NFL. They’re a Super Bowl team and put the entire league on notice in 2023. CJ Stroud is already a top-4 QB, and Ryans himself may be a top-10 head coach at the moment. What’s not to like about this duo? Broadly, the Texans roster is also locked and loaded.
They went all-in this offseason, trading for RB Joe Mixon and WR Stefon Diggs. They also signed stud pass rusher Danielle Hunter to form a lethal duo up front with Will Anderson Jr.
6. Dan Campbell - Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell and Jared Goff have truly revived the Detroit Lions franchise, and I am predicting that the Lions represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2024. They won 12 games in 2023, winning the NFC North and making an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. Brad Holmes again added more talent the defense, so you figure that the Lions may finally have enough to make a Super Bowl run.
5. John Harbaugh - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
I do not believe the duo of John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson will ever win a Super Bowl, but they’ve won a ton of games together and routinely get into the postseason, so there’s that. Jackson has won two NFL MVP awards and is already the best dual-threat QB of all-time, but is Harbaugh the right man to continue to lead this Baltimore Ravens team?