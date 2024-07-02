NFL power rankings: These are the 4 most likely breakout teams for 2024
Each year, the NFL always has at least one breakout team that shocks the league. Let's power rank the four most likely teams who could do this. I have personally identified four breakout teams that could shock the league a bit in the coming season.
You may agree; you may disagree, but you cannot deny that each four of these teams we'll talk about have some nice arguments for making a modest leap in the coming season. A lot needs to go right for an NFL team to even finish with a winning record, and I believe we sometimes underestimate just how hard it is to win in this league.
Nonetheless, let's outline and rank four teams who are the most likely to breakout in the 2024 NFL Season.
4. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears defense finished the 2023 NFL Season holding opponents to less than 20 points per game, so that unit seems to have figured something out. Offensively, the big move here is obviously getting rid of Justin Fields in favor of Caleb Williams, who will now throw to DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen.
He's also got Gerald Everett and Cole Kmet and tight end, and D'Andre Swift at running back. If the Bears offense can average even the 19th-most points per game in 2024, they can win nine or 10 games and earn a playoff spot. The defense is going to be a top-half unit quite easily, so as long as Williams isn't a total disaster, Chicago can make some noise this year.
3. Denver Broncos
Laugh at the Denver Broncos all you want, but this is a team that is noticeably better on paper and one that is ready to make a modest leap in 2024. I keep saying that the ceiling for the 2024 Denver Broncos is what the 2023 Houston Texans did, and I stand by that. Denver found a QB that is a much better fit for the offense in Bo Nix, and also added some much-needed talent along the defensive line and in the secondary.
Denver did not bring in any league-altering players, but that's not where they are at right now. What they did do is fill their biggest remaining holes with modest, "plus" talent that can help this team be that much better in 2024. Remember, the Broncos had a bottom-10 QB and a historically bad defense for almost half the season last year and still managed to win 8 games.
Let's not pretend like the Broncos are some bottom-feeding team. A winning record and flirting with a playoff spot is firmly on the table.