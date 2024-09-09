NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 1
14. Minnesota Vikings
Well how about Sam Darnold?
The Minnesota Vikings got some extremely disappointing news in the preseason when rookie JJ McCarthy went down with a season-ending knee injury. At that point, it still sounded like the Vikings were planning on rolling with Sam Darnold at the start of the year anyway, and we’re seeing why this team decided to give Darnold a $10 million contract this offseason to come and help replace Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings went on the road in Week 1 against the New York Giants and coasted to a pretty easy win overall, and Darnold knew that he had a pretty easy job out there: Get the ball to Justin Jefferson.
And he did just that.
Jefferson looked like the best wide receiver in the game even though he caught just four passes for 59 yards. The real gem from Jefferson was a touchdown on 4th down on a quick slant from Darnold, just outstanding execution. You can’t help but be excited if you’re a Vikings fan with the way Darnold and the offense played in this one even though they were just 3-of-10 on third downs. It’s a good start.
13. Los Angeles Rams
There is hardly any shame in going to Detroit and catching a loss these days. Especially when they have to walk it off in overtime.
Matthew Stafford lost plenty of games in Detroit, and it happened again on Sunday night. The Rams still have a quality roster and I would be surprised if they weren’t in the mix as the season progresses. The one major loss for this team in the offseason still looms large, however – not having Aaron Donald in the middle of that defense is something that can’t be overstated.
The Rams were able to get to Jared Goff a few times in this game but the Lions just have too many playmakers and their new-look defense was outstanding in this one.
The Rams have something in pass rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young. They may not have Aaron Donald, but they’ve got some serious studs coming off the edge, playmakers on offense, and a coach/quarterback that have won a Super Bowl together. This team is going to stay relevant as the year progresses.