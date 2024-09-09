NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 1
12. New Orleans Saints
I’ve got to hand it to the New Orleans Saints. This offseason, I was undoubtedly one of their biggest skeptics. I felt like this team was trending downward and that they just beat up on a lot of bad teams at the end of last season to get to 9-8 and pad the overall team stats.
Well, the Saints did start the year against arguably the worst team in the entire NFL, but there is absolutely no question that they started off strong. Derek Carr was nearly flawless in a 47-10 romp of the Carolina Panthers with three touchdowns and four incompletions. You love to see it.
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is going to be seeing Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor in his nightmares for weeks after Taylor had a whopping three sacks in Week 1 and the Saints put forth a pretty dominant team effort. They held the Panthers to 1-of-10 on third downs and forced three turnovers.
That’ll do.
11. Miami Dolphins
The day couldn’t have started off weirder for the Miami Dolphins.
Fans were pulling up to the game and their tailgates when everyone started noticing superstar wide receiver being put in handcuffs while lying face-down on the ground.
We told you Week 1 in the NFL can get crazy, right?
Tyreek Hill predictably went out and had a really long touchdown catch and run, and the Dolphins were one of a few teams to erase a 14-point deficit in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Not only did Hill eat, but Jaylen Waddle got his as well and both receivers predictably topped 100 yards receiving against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Most importantly, we saw the Dolphins’ defense under Anthony Weaver really tighten up after the Jaguars broke the ice with a 14-0 lead early on. That Miami defense held the Jaguars to just 2-of-10 on third downs and three different players had sacks