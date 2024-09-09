NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 1
30. Las Vegas Raiders
We said before the start of the 2024 season that the Las Vegas Raiders might have the worst quarterback situation in the entire NFL, and we might unfortunately be right about that.
Gardner Minshew didn’t have the worst game of the week out of every NFL quarterback in Week 1, by any stretch, but the longer-term prognosis for the Raiders is not great. This is a situation that will likely require “surgery” at the end of the year.
We saw the Raiders travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a divisional matchup to open up the season, and aside from a swing pass to Alexander Matison that went for six, it was tough sledding for the Raiders offensively against the Chargers. They turned the ball over three times and converted just five of 14 third-down opportunities in the game.
Defensively, the Raiders were dominated by the Chargers on the ground to the tune of 6.5 yards per carry.
29. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans made a boatload of massive additions to their roster in the 2024 offseason, landing the likes of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, running back Tony Pollard, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley among others. Those additions are all just makeup on a pig if the Titans don’t have the right quarterback in place, and Will Levis looked rough against the Chicago Bears.
Levis actually made some nice plays in the first half against Chicago, but as the game progressed, the Bears’ defense started to rattle him and we saw his decision-making deteriorate at a rapid rate. Levis finished with just 127 yards passing and a pair of interceptions, including a game-sealing pick late in the fourth quarter when the Titans still had a chance to get back in the game.
Tennessee’s defense didn’t look too bad against Chicago and Caleb Williams, but if Levis can’t limit turnovers, this could be a long year for them.