NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 1
22. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are now in the midst of an absolutely disastrous situation. They already had one of the shakiest backup quarterback situations in the league heading into the offseason, but they reshuffled the deck after the preseason by trading a late-round pick to the Titans for Malik Willis, the former third-round pick.
The presence of Malik Willis isn’t exactly inspiring a lot of confidence across the Green Bay Packers’ fandom right now because Jordan Love is down with a knee injury. It appears as though Love will be back this season, but how are the Packers going to be operating without him under center?
If Love hadn’t gotten hurt late in that game against the Eagles on Friday night, the Packers would be a lot higher on this list. As of right now, we are looking at the legitimate possibility of the Packers playing Malik Willis or Sean Clifford for the next handful of weeks.
They should have called Ryan Tannehill earlier this offseason or come up with a better solution because with either of those other quarterbacks on the field for extended time, the Packers could be in a lot of trouble.
Not to mention, the Jeff Hafley defense is still a work in progress as we saw the Philadelphia Eagles move the ball up and down the field at will in Week 1.
21. Jacksonville Jaguars
New year, same old Jaguars, eh?
The Jaguars – stop me if you’ve heard this before – couldn’t hold onto a lead here in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Jacksonville was looking nice to start off the season, leading the Miami Dolphins on the road 14-0 halfway through the second quarter and 17-7 at halftime. Playing on the road with a 10-point lead, the Jacksonville offense just completely stalled in the second half. It was reminiscent of what we saw during the second half of the 2023 season for this team.
The Jaguars’ woes on third down offensively were crushing in this game as they were only able to convert 2-of-10 attempts on the money down. Trevor Lawrence was a disappointing 12-of-21 passing on the day. A lost fumble by Travis Etienne as he was about to score really proved to be a crushing blow for this Jaguars team in Week 1.
They are going to have to bounce back quickly as losing ground to the Houston Texans won’t be easily overcome as the year progresses.