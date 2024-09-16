NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
12. Minnesota Vikings - (2-0)
How about the Minnesota Sam Darnolds? Darnold may end up being better than we think this year and has thrown four touchdowns against two interceptions for a 111.8 passer rating this season. He’s actually on pace to throw 34 touchdown passes against 17 interceptions. He’s completed 72% of his balls and was essentially handed the starting job when rookie QB JJ McCarthy went down with that torn meniscus.
However, is it crazy to think that Darnold may play well enough in 2024 for the Vikings to actually give it a consideration to start him in 2025? They’d have to bring him back, but Darnold may, regardless, be playing his way into a contract from the Vikings or from another team.
Let’s give credit where credit is due; Darnold has been on several teams, has been a backup at multiple stops, and seems to finally be figuring it out in 2024 with the Vikings, who had a very nice win against the San Francisco 49ers. Good for Sam Darnold.
11. Cleveland Browns - (1-1)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still did not play all that well for the team, but it was enough for a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are just an awful team at this point in the 2024 NFL Season. Watson did not throw an interception, which greatly helped Cleveland’s chances in Week 2.
Until further notice, the Browns are going to have to win games with their defense making a majority of the plays. When the Browns traded for Watson, they surely hoped for a lot more than what they are getting now. The contract he is on is untradeable and uncuttable, so the team is stuck with Watson for another few seasons.
If Deshaun Watson can figure this QB thing out, the Browns can be a very dangerous team. They were able to cruise into the postseason when they signed Joe Flacco off the couch, so they aren’t new to this.