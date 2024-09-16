NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
10. Philadelphia Eagles - (1-0)
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing at home on Monday Night Football, so if you are reading this piece on Monday, you have one more game left to enjoy. The Eagles notched a nice win in Brazil in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, who did lose Jordan Love in that game. Philly has a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore and a new defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio, so this team may not reach their potential until late in the season given how much change they have undergone.
The Eagles should be able to advance to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Falcons, their opponent on MNF. The Falcons looked quite bad in Week 1 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so unless something wild happens, the Eagles should be 2-0. I do believe this team actually has a quarterback issue, as I don’t believe the ceiling is there anymore with Jalen Hurts and think he’s just not a very good passer.
9. Dallas Cowboys - (1-1)
OK, are we surprised? I mean, the Dallas Cowboys do this every single season, don’t they? I figured they were going to light the New Orleans Saints up in Week 2, but boy was I wrong. They got the doors blown off of them and just got embarrassed in every single way. It’s the same old Cowboys it seems, but they have been able to win 12 games in each of the last three regular seasons.
Through two weeks, though, doesn’t it feel like Dallas is again going to win a ton of games only to crash and burn in the playoffs? Am I really wrong there? We’ll see. Dallas did lose quite a bit on defense this offseason, and that unit got exposed in Week 2.
They’ll be fine, but this was about an ugly of a loss as there can be.