NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
6. Detroit Lions (1-1)
The Detroit Lions are going to be fine, folks. Their Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not bad by any means. I know it surely was not pretty, but the Bucs are clearly a very good football team and are 11-8 since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. The Lions are 13-6 during that same time, so these teams aren’t worlds apart by any means. On paper, the Lions still have the best roster in football and are going to win double-digit games this season.
I do think that the head coaching decisions by Dan Campbell at times can really limit this team, but the Lions have been trending the right way for years now. I know I am getting ahead of myself here, but I do wonder how this team is going to look when the time comes for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to get that head coaching job he nearly got last offseason.
Don’t sweat this week, Lions fans, you guys will be just fine, trust me.
5. Houston Texans - (1-0)
The Houston Texans are currently up by seven points on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, and I reckon that they will win this game and move to 2-0 on the 2024 NFL Season. They’re going to remain quite high in these power rankings all season, and they should. I have picked the Texans to make and win the Super Bowl this year, and I’ve even gone as far as to pick CJ Stroud to win the NFL MVP award.
I struggle to see where the Texans are weak and believe they are going to win against the teams they should and also come away with some clutch wins late in the season. If you’re a Texans fan, you have to be on cloud nine, right? I mean, just two years ago, this team was among the worst in football, and it’s easy to see just how big of an impact a franchise QB can have like Stroud.