NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
2. Buffalo Bills - (2-0)
Through two games, the Buffalo Bills feel like they finally have found a bit of an identity. They are running the ball with great success and have not had Josh Allen playing like a crazy person. Allen has thrown three touchdowns against zero interceptions thus far, which is huge. Allen tossed 18 interceptions in the regular season last year, and his turnovers did become an issue.
Can the Bills continue this new-ish era on offense and continue to take down their opponents?
They beat the pulp out of the Miami Dolphins, so they were able to run out to a 1-0 start in their AFC East divisional play. The Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets are all 1-1, so each team in the division has at least won a game.
But I think that as the season goes on, this new-look team is going to separate themselves in the AFC East.
1. Kansas City Chiefs - (2-0)
Well, well, well, is anyone surprised? The Cincinnati Bengals gave them a run for their money in Week 2, but the Kansas City Chiefs came away with the victory to the surprise of no one. Patrick Mahomes was not as sharp as he could have been, but at the end of the day, the Chiefs got it done and are still the best team in the NFL until further notice.
Sure, the Chiefs are flawed, and the Bengals did have a lead for much of the game, but with Mahomes on the other sideline, it’s clear that no lead is safe. Through two weeks in the 2024 NFL Season, the Chiefs now have head-to-head tiebreakers over the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are also 0-2, so the Chiefs are sitting pretty at the moment.
There you have it, NFL fans. As we progress through the 2024 NFL Season, there is surely going to be a ton more movement here.