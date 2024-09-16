NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
26. Atlanta Falcons - (0-1)
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Monday Night Football, and it just was not pretty for the Falcons in their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It felt like Kirk Cousins was not all the way there physically, so some speculated that his Achilles injury was still not 100% recovered.
Well, the Falcons can right the ship a bit and perhaps upset the Eagles on Monday Night Football. On paper, the Falcons feel like the most talented team in the NFC South, but through two weeks, it’s clear that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the team to beat there. Can the veteran Cousins figure this thing out in Atlanta?
If not, there may be more calls for the Falcons to pull Cousins already in favor of the rookie QB Michael Penix Jr.
25. Los Angeles Rams - (0-2)
The Los Angeles Rams might be cooked, folks. The team got their rear ends handed to them in Week 2 by the Arizona Cardinals, so I keep telling you, are and will be better than you think in the 2024 NFL Season. The Cardinals are now 1-1 on the season and just bullied the Rams in Week 2. The big issue for LA is obviously the injuries. The offensive line and WR rooms are just decimated at this point, and it’s been two games.
You have to wonder what the Rams will do if they keep losing. Would they consider perhaps blowing it up at the NFL trade deadline? That may seem a bit aggressive, but they could probably fetch a draft pick and some change for QB Matthew Stafford if they wanted to make that major of a move.
This season may give the Rams reason to turn the page and begin a new era.
The Rams are 0-2 and it does not feel like many wins are coming this season.