NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
22. Jacksonville Jaguars - (0-2)
Is it time that we have a conversation about the Jacksonville Jaguars? I mean, what is going on with this team? Two horrific losses has this team already way on the outside looking in. I mean, they don’t feel like close to a playoff team at this point, and it’s actually quite a shock. On paper, this Jaguars team is the most talented it’s been since their magical run back in 2017 to the AFC Championship Game.
The defensive line is loaded and Trevor Lawrence does have a ton of weapons to use in the passing game. Something is really wrong with this team in the 2024 NFL Season. QB Trevor Lawrence has barely completed over 50% of his passes through two games, which are words I thought I would never type.
There is also something to be said about Lawrence; he has not been nearly as good as many of us thought he would be heading into his career, which began in 2021. You have to wonder what the solution is here for this team, which has to begin getting a bit unsure about head coach Doug Pederson.
21. New England Patriots - (1-1)
The New England Patriots may just prove me wrong this year and be a lot better than I and many others thought. They took down the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and gave the Seattle Seahawks a run for their money in Week 2. New England is 1-1 through two games, and could have a few more wins on their schedule. The team is far from being a playoff club, though. They are missing multiple starters on their offensive line and definitely need another player or two at wide receiver.
Could the Patriots be better than we expected in the 2024 NFL Season? Perhaps first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, who is replacing the legendary Bill Belichick, was the right hire.