NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 2
18. New York Jets - (1-1)
The New York Jets have not really looked quite as good as many of us thought they were going to look. It did take them quite a bit to beat the Tennessee Titans of all teams in Week 2. Aaron Rodgers did play better in Week 2 than they did in Week 1, so I guess that’s a win. Well, at the end of the day, a win is a win, but the Jets feel like a fringe playoff team at this point.
And with Rodgers being 40 years old and coming off of a major injury, it’s fair to wonder if the veteran QB is even going to survive the entire season. The Jets have really been at the forefront of many of the NFL stories this offseason, especially with Rodgers returning from the Achilles.
He also had this weird thing last year where he was trying to convince everyone that he was going to return in a few months from this injury if the Jets remained in the playoff hunt. Egos are certainly abound in New York.
17. Miami Dolphins - (1-1)
The Miami Dolphins are in a tough spot. They got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season and could be without QB Tua Tagovailoa for some time. The QB suffered yet another scary concussion, and you have to wonder if it’s a good idea for him to continue his NFL career. Personally, I don’t think he should, but it’s not my choice I suppose.
The Dolphins also can’t figure out how to beat the Bills and just aren’t a tough team at all. They’re all finesse, and that is just not going to fly in the AFC at all. It’s not clear at this point if head coach Mike McDaniel is going to be the one to get them over the hump for the long-term.