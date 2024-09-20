NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Ranking every QB in the league after two games
28. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
At least the Giants figured something out in Week 2 when they started force-feeding targets to star rookie Malik Nabers. That’s going to be their best bet for offensive success this season, but will it be enough to prevent Daniel Jones from getting cut or traded at the end of the year?
27. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Just like the rest of his rookie peers, Jayden Daniels has yet to throw a touchdown pass. But thanks to the Commanders throwing a high percentage of passes at or behind the line of scrimmage, Daniels has made minimal mistakes and has run for a pair of touchdowns as well. We’ll see how the season goes along but the Commanders’ current offense is not overly sustainable, to say the least.
26. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns got back on track in Week 2, but I’m still very cold on Deshaun Watson at this point. His off-field issues aside, Watson hasn’t been anything near what you expect of a guy who got $230 million fully guaranteed. He needs to really step up his game as a passer going forward to move up on this list.
25. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
Things may not be perfect from Justin Fields right now, but he’s made some impressive throws in the first two games for the Steelers and we know he’s capable of using his legs when the opportunity arises. Fields has elite athletic traits and might just be in the exact right offensive scheme to earn himself a starting job beyond this season. We’ll see how much longer he keeps Russell Wilson off the field.