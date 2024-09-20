NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Ranking every QB in the league after two games
24. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
The volatility of Anthony Richardson has been on full display through two weeks as we’ve seen him launch the ball downfield for some beautiful big plays and then throw three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. Richardson is still learning on the field as he missed most of his rookie season, so patience is required and we’ll all enjoy the fireworks when they come.
23. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
For the time being, this will be Tua’s final appearance on the NFL Power Rankings: Quarterbacks edition. Tagovailoa suffered another scary head injury against the Buffalo Bills and is on injured reserve, paving the way for Skylar Thompson to take his place in Miami. We’ll see what Thompson can do to orchestrate the Mike McDaniel offense.
22. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots
From a game management perspective, Jacoby Brissett has done just fine for the New England Patriots. They pulled off an upset win in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and they nearly did the same against the Seahawks in Week 2. Brissett isn’t going to post wild numbers but he’s got zero interceptions in the first two weeks and is keeping his team in games.
21. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders
Through the first two weeks of the season, Gardner Minshew is the only NFL quarterback to throw for 250 yards in each of the first two games. Minshew completes a high percentage of his passes, but he’s also got an interception and nine sacks taken through two games. Still, the gutty win against the Ravens and the emergence of 1st-round pick Brock Bowers make Minshew worth monitoring this season.