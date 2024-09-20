NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Ranking every QB in the league after two games
20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
This feels really low for Trevor Lawrence, and to be honest with you, I struggled not putting him even lower. Lawrence has completed just 51 percent of his passes through the first two weeks of the season and something is just off about him. He’s got the big contract, he’s got the weapons, and he’s supposedly got the coach. What’s the deal here?
19. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
The Kirk Cousins two-minute drive to win the game for the Falcons on Monday night is still feeding families today. Cousins was extremely impressive running the bread and butter of Zac Robinson’s offense and perhaps we’ll see more of that going forward. He looked really fresh down the stretch in that game and maybe he’s turned the proverbial corner after last year’s injury.
18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
It took Jared Goff and the Lions overtime to beat the Rams in Week 1 and then they suffered a very disappointing loss at home to the Bucs in Week 2. Goff himself has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a pass success rate of just over 42 percent which would be the lowest since his rookie year back in 2016. Something isn’t quite clicking for the Lions’ QB just yet this season.
17. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott had one really solid week in Week 1 against the Browns and then a horrendous game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. It was bad enough against the Saints that Prescott actually has one of the lowest EPA figures among quarterbacks in the NFL right now. So perhaps this ranking is a bit generous being that these are “power rankings” which are dependent on weekly results.