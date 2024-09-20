NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Ranking every QB in the league after two games
16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
You can’t really fault Jalen Hurts for the way things ended for the Eagles in their loss against the Atlanta Falcons, but this guy has a bad habit of not taking good care of the football through the first couple weeks of the season. And dating back to last year, if we’re being honest. Hurts already has three interceptions and two fumbles in 2024.
15. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There are a few things that come across when Baker Mayfield plays football, but none more than his love for the game. Mayfield had the Bucs back in the playoffs last year (and winning a playoff game) and they are on track once again this year. They’re 2-0 after a road win against the Detroit Lions. It wasn’t a flawless performance from Mayfield, but he knows how to get his guys involved and the running game isn’t helping him right now.
14. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers was looking like old John Stockton of the Utah Jazz out there for the New York Jets in Week 1. He was playing the point guard position and doing it relatively effectively. He was hitting the occasional splash play. But will “John Stockton” be enough to push the Jets over the top this season? I don’t want to overreact to one game but my goodness. Rodgers absolutely was locked in vs. the Patriots on Thursday. We didn’t have time to change all the rankings before publish but expect Rodgers in next week’s top 10.
13. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert has been dealing with injuries dating back to the offseason, which is not a good sign for the Chargers considering he’s battling to get on the field for Week 3 as well. Herbert hasn’t needed to do much through the Chargers’ first couple of games this season as well as they’ve run the ball and played defense. But what will happen when more is on his shoulders, starting with this week’s road matchup against the Steelers?