NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Ranking every QB in the league after two games
12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith is still able to carve up defenses when given opportunities. He was lights out against the blitz from the Patriots in Week 2 and bounced back after a brutal start against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Smith has some incredible weapons there in Seattle and while it’s easier said than done, if he can just get the ball out accurately and on time, his receivers can make him look good.
11. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold has been a revelation for the Minnesota Vikings this season and has played like one of the best quarterbacks in the league. So he’s getting recognized here. Darnold and the Vikings are 2-0 to start the year and he’s not being dragged along by anybody in Minnesota, either. Darnold is in a great situation and he’s seeing some nice early fruit from it. How long can he keep it up?
10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
It might be a steady decline down this list for Matthew Stafford after he’s now lost both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp here in the early goings of the 2024 season. The Rams were absolutely rocked this past week by the Arizona Cardinals, and Stafford was particularly worked over. He took five sacks and fumbled the ball as he was being tortured by Sioux Falls’s finest, Dennis Gardeck.
9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love looked really good in the Green Bay Packers’ narrow loss in Week 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and we could see him back out onto the field – surprisingly – already in Week 3 against the Titans. Love is outstanding when it comes to ball distribution and playmaking and has emerged as one of the top QBs in the league. And he’s got an elite running game behind him this season.